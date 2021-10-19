Karrion Kross Set To Undergo Another Character Overhaul

WWE is set to make even more changes to the character of Karrion Kross after deviating from his original persona upon his main roster call-up earlier this year.

According to the Wrestlevotes Twitter account, the idea is for the former NXT champion to be more of a “psycho” and yet still be calm. The presentation of his entrance music is also set to change:

“Source states WWE is shifting Karrion Kross’ character once again. Plan is for him to be more of a “psycho” yet still “calm & cool.” As of now the helmet stays, but for whatever reason, still no Scarlett. Presentation of entrance including theme music set to change as well.”

As the report notes, the officials still have no plans for Scarlett to be reunited with the former NXT star on the main roster despite the fan criticism.

“Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”



? @iLLiteFotos pic.twitter.com/J8cZIjLeVf — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) October 19, 2021

Karrion Kross in WWE

Karrion Kross signed with WWE back in February 2020. He was dominant in NXT, winning the brand’s top title a couple of times during his stint in developmental.

Kross made his main roster debut in July this year, though the company made significant changes to his presentation. He also lost his debut match against Jeff Hardy.

At first it was suggested that Kross may be built up slowly leading to a reunion with Scarlett. Though now it’s evident that the company has no clear direction for him.