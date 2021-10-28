Kayla Harrison Calls Pro Wrestling a “Fake Sport” Full of Nerds and Losers

MMA star Kayla Harrison doesn’t sound like she had a great experience at AEW Dynamite last month.

Harrison is coming off a huge victory at Wednesday night’s PFL World Championships, where she became the 2021 Women’s Lightweight Champion.

The Olympic Gold Medalist recently spoke to Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and mocked professional wrestling. She called it a “fake sport” full of nerds and losers.

“It’s just so easy, it’s just a bunch of nerds and losers who couldn’t hack it in my sport, so they decided to go and do a fake sport,” she said. “I can’t believe I let Dan talk me into it, it’s just boring, it would be too easy to crush them. ”

Kayla Harrison Says She Does Real Sport

Kayla Harrison claimed she does real sport with real winners and she doesn’t need anyone to tell her who she needs to beat up or when:

“I am sorry, AEW, it’s just that I do a real sport with real winners and losers and it’s not scripted. No one is going to tell me whose ass I am going to kick, if I’m going to kick, I’m going to kick whose ass I want to kick.”

Kayla Harrison also took some shots at Chris Jericho, saying that she would chew the former world champion and spit him out faster than one can say AEW. Though she admitted that Jericho did put out a great song.

American Top Team is currently feuding with the Inner Circle. They are expected to collide in a Minneapolis Street Fight at the upcoming Full Gear PPV. Though it’s yet to be confirmed which members of the group are going to wrestle on the show.

You can check out Kayla Harrison’s harsh words about pro wrestling here: