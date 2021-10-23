Kazuchika Okada Added To NJPW Battle in the Valley

G1 Climax 31 winner Kazuchika Okada is making his way back to the United States.

Okada is on his way to the Wrestle Kingdom 16 main event if he can maintain his hold on the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship shot. He’s set to meet Tama Tonga at Power Struggle on Nov. 6. Tonga is the only participant to have beaten Okada in this year’s G1 Climax.

One week after Power Struggle, Kazuchika Okada will be making his way to San Jose, California. NJPW has announced that the former five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion will be competing on the Battle in the Valley card on Nov. 13.

At Battle in the Valley



For the first time in two years



The G1 Climax 31 winner, KAZUCHIKA OKADA will be in action in the US!



SAN JOSE CIVIC November 13



— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 23, 2021

This will be Okada’s first match in the U.S. since Nov. 2019. He teamed with Will Ospreay to take on Kota Ibushi and Amazing Red. Okada and Ospreay emerged victorious.

Battle in the Valley will feature the likes of Will Ospreay, Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and more. As of this writing, no matches have been announced for the show. With the show approaching soon, you can expect the full card to be released soon.

We'll also be bringing you results once the event has wrapped up.