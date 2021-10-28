King Booker Offers Advice For King Xavier

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. That’s something King Booker knows very well. When Booker T won the King of the Ring tournament in 2006, he transformed into an all-new character. With Queen Sharmell by his side, a new accent and a propensity for sticking his pinky finger in the air, Booker had a very successful run at the time.

2 months after winning the King of the Ring, Booker defeated Rey Mysterio to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He would later win a “Champion of Champions” match against WWE Champion John Cena and ECW Champion The Big Show.

Booker was recently interviewed by WrestleZone and offered some royal advice for the newly crowned King Xavier.

“He’s definitely in a position now to where it’s sink or swim, and with that character, that role, you’ve got to be able to step outside of yourself and become something totally different,” Booker said.

“Honestly, [Woods] might be the perfect person for this role because I go back to The New Day when they first started, and everybody hated them. Nobody got behind The New Day,” Booker said. “‘The New Day sucked,’ that’s the slogan around the arenas, and they said ‘We’re going to flip this, we’re going to make you love The New Day’ and they did that to the point that they are the most decorated tag team in WWE’s history.”

“If there’s anyone that’s willing to take that role and make it their own, it’s Xavier Woods,” Booker continued. “Let’s see exactly what he does with it.”

King Booker and New Day are no strangers. They once appeared in an entertaining segment together on Smackdown.