Okada Wants To Bring Back Retired Belt, Ibushi Update After G1 Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling held a press conference this week to address the conclusion of the G1 Climax tournament finals.

Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi first addressed the media. He revealed that they will be lifting some of the restrictions imposed due to Covid. NJPW shows will feature more matches moving forward.

Providing an update on Ibushi after his unfortunate injury, he confirmed it was a dislocated shoulder that caused the abrupt end to the match.

#G1FINAL ends in heartbreak as Kazuchika Okada takes crown via referee stoppage, Ibushi injuryhttps://t.co/a2tNlM4ucq#njpw pic.twitter.com/YQrxL5jGoY — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 21, 2021

“Kota Ibushi incurred a dislocated right shoulder during the match, and was treated by the ring doctor and training personnel,” said Sugabayashi.

“Further updates to Ibushi’s condition and a timetable for return will be announced after Ibushi has received more thorough appraisal.”

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada then spoke to the media. He was asked to elaborate on his comments regarding the fourth championship belt.

Okada said that he wants something ‘concrete’ to represent his promise of a rematch to Ibushi Instead of the usual contract awarded to the G1 Climax winner, Okada says he wants to carry the retired IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

He clarified that he doesn’t want people to call him a heavyweight champion, but wants to hold the belt Ibushi retired until he is healthy to return.

Okada hopes to fire up NJPW as the G1 champion until he gets to face Ibushi again. Sugabayashi said that he will need some time for consideration.