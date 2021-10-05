Lana On Getting Call From Vince McMahon After Changing Her Hair Color

WWE is very careful about how they present their stars. The officials do not like even the slightest appearance changes made by their talents on their own, and Lana found this out the hard way.

The former WWE star recently took part in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions . She recalled how she once changed the color of her hair to blue.

However, according to Lana, the WWE officials were not very happy with this change. Not only was she confronted by Michael Hayes about it but the female star even got a call from Vince McMahon himself:

“So, I did my hair blue and Michael Hayes walks up to me and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘I don’t know, it matches my costume.’

He’s like, ‘No, no, no. no.’ I showed up with blonde hair the next day and he’s like, ‘Ah, you look great.’ So, there you go,” said Lana, “I also got a call from Vince McMahon about the blue hair. I’ll have to be blonde forever.”

The former NXT star isn’t the only one who got in trouble for changing her hair. Her husband Rusev has revealed previously that WWE had fined and punished him for cutting up his long hair during his early run with the promotion.

Lana was one of the many stars released by WWE earlier this year on June 2. Even though her non-compete clause has already expired, the wrestling star has not confirmed any future plans for her just yet.