Lio Rush Says Relationship with Mark Henry is Cordial

All Elite Wrestling talent Lio Rush has shared that his relationship with Mark Henry has improved.

In an interview with Oral Sessions’ Renee Paquette, Rush revealed that he and Henry had resolved issues. While they might disagree on certain things in pro wrestling, Rush says he has a cordial relationship with Henry.

“…Me and Mark Henry relationship is super cordial now,” said Rush. He praised the working environment at AEW and thought it would be foolish for them to continue to have issues with each other. He continued, “I think it came down to two very strong personalities and two very different eras of wrestling, and I think we just kind of like agree to disagree, and we are about to be working together now.”

Lio Rush and Mark Henry Past Issues

The problems between Rush and Henry began during Rush’s career in WWE. In 2019, Rush was unhappy with how the company was treating him. He felt WWE didn’t financially compensate him for his work. At the time, he was working with Bobby Lashley as a manager and wanted more money.

“My issue is the fact that I haven’t been on meet & greets with Bobby, haven’t been getting paid for merchandise for us that has my catchphrases on them,” said Rush. He also shared that he struggled to pay for his hotel and travel because he wasn’t making enough money.

On May 2, 2019, Henry criticized Rush for spending too much money. “If you can’t pay for a rental car, you can’t pay for a hotel with the money that you’re making every week; then you need to change the way you’re spending. You can’t blame that on the office. If you spent everything before you got it, that’s your problem,” Henry said. He also said, “Back in my day, they would’ve told him, ‘Lio, Bobby shouldn’t have to drive. He shouldn’t have to carry his bag.’ Yokozuna was my responsibility.”

Henry’s comments led to differences between the two that’s lasted for a year. On May 14, 2020, Rush reflected on what Henry said the previous year. He also claimed that Henry’s actions exemplify African Americans tearing down other African Americans from succeeding. Henry took exception to Rush’s comments and threatened legal action.

From Rush’s comments on the Oral Sessions’, he and Henry are on better terms. In AEW, both men look to have a fresh start and forget about past issues.