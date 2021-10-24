Malakai Black Speaks Out After Losing To Cody Rhodes

Malakai Black has suffered his first loss under the AEW banner and it didn’t take long for him to speak out.

On the Oct. 23 edition of Dynamite, Black took on Cody a third time. Malakai was 2-0 over Cody going into their third encounter. The story going into the match was that Arn Anderson was able to get Cody to recenter his focus from Hollywood to the squared circle.

Malakai Black Reacts After Losing To Cody Rhodes

Things paid off for Cody as he was finally able to defeat Black. After the match, the “House of Black” took to his Instagram account to explain why he feels even in defeat, he has won.

“The entire world is a graveyard, and if you think this was about putting my shoulders on the mat; you’re rudely mistaken. My job was to destroy you and your world. The entire world hates you, you’ve become the beast I set out to make you, and I was willing to sacrifice my blood for it. Enjoy the seeds I planted for months. House always wins.”

Black decimated Cody on the Homecoming edition of Dynamite when they first met. Cody teased stepping away from the ring for a while when Malakai Black nailed him with Black Mass after the match. Black then won their rematch at AEW Grand Slam by spitting mist in Cody’s eyes and rolling him up for the pinfall.