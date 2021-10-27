Mandy Rose Wins WWE NXT Women’s Title

Mandy Rose was the latest challenger to step up to take a shot at dethroning Raquel Gonzalez as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion and she was successful.

It took place on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 TV, which was billed as a Halloween Havoc special. The match was touted as a Trick or Street Fight. There were various weapons used in the match including kendo sticks, chairs, and more. The finish saw Dakota Kai, who was dressed up, hit Raquel in the back with a kendo stick and Rose connected with a running knee strike.

Since returning to NXT a few months ago, Rose made the transformation with both her character and look as she went from having blonde hair to dark hair. She also aligned a faction called Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. After they formed it, they beat Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter and Sarray in a six-woman tag team match as well as Rose scoring a win over Ember Moon.

At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this April, Gonzalez won the NXT Women’s Championship by defeating Io Shirai. Since that time, Gonzalez had successful title defenses against Mercedes Martinez, Moon, Xia Li, and Franky Monet.

It will be interesting to see where Rose goes from here. Kai and Raquel will be picking up their feud again.