Max Caster Calls Out The Rock In Freestyle Rap

Max Caster appeared on TMZ Sports recently and delivered a freestyle rap that was loaded with mentions of this past weekend’s Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight.
‘Platinum Max’ also called out The Rock, who recently made his rapping debut.
Some of the highlights from Caster’s rap include the lyrics below (transcriptions likely not perfect):
“When I’m on AEW the crowd goes *bleeped*
Gotta keep it clean like a bucket and mop
The PR team is worried to watch
Yo what up to the Rock
Yeah I heard your rap song
Why you all up in my lane when Dwayne’s *Bleeped* is that long
Flow’s weak but the last’s strong
When the track’s on, you just can’t act on
Yo, come to Dynamite, we can get this match on
Yo, knock you out like Deontay
Say my name like Beyonce
Platinum Max on TMZ
Y’all don’t know what he gonna say.”
The full segment featuring Max Caster can be viewed in the player below:
The Rock Raps with Tech N9ne
The 49-year-old Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his rap debut on the Tech N9ne’s song “Face Off” recently.
“Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn’t suck) Huge shout to all the hip hop & music fans for your HYPE reactions,” Rock tweeted Friday.