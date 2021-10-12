Max Caster Calls Out The Rock In Freestyle Rap

Max Caster appeared on TMZ Sports recently and delivered a freestyle rap that was loaded with mentions of this past weekend’s Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight.

‘Platinum Max’ also called out The Rock, who recently made his rapping debut.

Some of the highlights from Caster’s rap include the lyrics below (transcriptions likely not perfect):

“When I’m on AEW the crowd goes *bleeped*

Gotta keep it clean like a bucket and mop

The PR team is worried to watch

Yo what up to the Rock

Yeah I heard your rap song

Why you all up in my lane when Dwayne’s *Bleeped* is that long

Flow’s weak but the last’s strong

When the track’s on, you just can’t act on

Yo, come to Dynamite, we can get this match on

Yo, knock you out like Deontay

Say my name like Beyonce

Platinum Max on TMZ

Y’all don’t know what he gonna say.”

The full segment featuring Max Caster can be viewed in the player below:

The Rock Raps with Tech N9ne

The 49-year-old Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his rap debut on the Tech N9ne’s song “Face Off” recently.

“Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn’t suck) Huge shout to all the hip hop & music fans for your HYPE reactions,” Rock tweeted Friday.