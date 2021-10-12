Mick Foley Calls For Tony Khan To Book Fan Requested AEW Rematch

Mick Foley has noticed fans wanting to see All Elite Wrestling book the anticipated rematch between Thunder Rosa and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to try to convince the man who can make it happen and that’s AEW President Tony Khan. It all started when Foley had an exchange with Baker after Foley posted a backstage selfie with Rosa while at the GCW Fight Club event over the weekend.

Foley called her the true women’s Hardcore Legend while also apologizing to Baker, who saw the post and responded with “Try again Mick. [face with tears of joy emoji].”

The Hardcore Legend responded by calling for Khan to help settle the argument by simply booking the bout. He wrote, “Last time I checked, Britt, it was @thunderrosa22 who picked up the W. Maybe a rematch is in order. @TonyKhan… want to help settle this argument?”

Khan has not responded to Foley’s tweet. Rosa and Baker last wrestled each other in a bloody unsanctioned main event match on an episode of Dynamite earlier this year.

In August, it was reported the promotion wanted to save the match for next year with it taking place at a pay-per-view or on a special episode of Dynamite.

Per the report, All Elite Wrestling has considered various stipulations ranging from a cage match to a hair match. Whatever stipulation is decided upon, the idea is to build it to be the biggest women’s match in company history.