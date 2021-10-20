MJF Says Roman Reigns Is Absolutely Incredible, But …

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman thinks Roman Reigns is “absolutely incredible” – but not as good as him, of course.

AEW Rampage topping WWE SmackDown in the key demo during last week’s head-to-head collision has been the topic of discussion among fans the past few days.

The self-proclaimed Fastest Rising Star in Pro Wrestling appeared on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker this week. In typical MJF fashion, he complimented Roman Reigns while also getting in some not-so-subtle digs.

“Roman Reigns lost in the key demographic to Ruby Soho, and Ruby Soho sucks so I don’t know what to tell you,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, that’s not me shitting on Roman Reigns. I think Roman Reigns is a hell of a performer, he really is.”

He added, “I think [Reigns] is absolutely incredible. Am I better than him on the mic and in the ring? Sure, but I’m not gonna go out of my way and talk shit about him because I respect him.”

MJF with Pinnacle

“I know that they’re all watching our stuff.” – MJF

WWE executives have said they do not consider AEW to be competition. MJF isn’t buying it.

MJF is under contract with AEW until 2024. He loves working for AEW, but he’s a businessman first and foremost. He’d consider jumping to WWE (for the right price) and would welcome the chance to work with Roman Reigns.

“Again, someday I might work there. I’m also sure if he sees this, he’ll pretend he doesn’t know who I am because that’s what they do over there. When in reality, I know that they’re all watching our stuff. Again, I cannot stress this enough, a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think he’s great. Would love to work with him one day.”

WWE extended last Friday’s episode of SmackDown an extra half hour to go head to head with Rampage. Though despite putting out a segment between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the company still lost to Tony Khan‘s promotion in key demo ratings. You can check out a detailed breakdown of numbers from Friday here.

