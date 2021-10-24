Moose Becomes New Impact World Champion At Bound For Glory

Moose has become the new Impact Wrestling world heavyweight champion after picking up a couple of big victories during tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV event.

The former NFL player was part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match on the show. He won the match and a future title opportunity by defeating Matt Cardona last.

?? “Moose Called His Shot At Bound For Glory!” by @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/892VZ7iFrO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021

The main event of the night then saw Christian defending his Impact world title against Josh Alexander. The former champion had given up his X Division title for a shot at the world championship.

Alexander won this match after a tough battle between the two stars. He put Christian in an ankle lock and made him tap out. Josh won the match after stepping on the former WWE star’s hand to stop him from getting to the ropes.

Christian showed respect to the new champion by hugging him and handing him the title before heading to the back. Alexander’s wife and son who were in the front row then made their way to the ring to celebrate.

This is where Moose entered the arena again and cashed in his trophy. Josh Alexander moved his family out of the way, only to take a spear from Moose and lose the title.

Latest report suggests that the partnership between AEW and Impact Wrestling may be ending soon. If so, this was a good way to write Christian off the Impact TV and build a feud between Moose and Alexander to move the storyline further.