New Report Disputes Claim That AEW EVPs Have Lost Power

Depending on who you believe, the EVPs of AEW haven’t lost their power after all.

The situation with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes has been an interesting one, to say the least. We’ve seen reports over the past year claiming that the relationship between Cody and The Elite has soured. It’s been said that while Omega and The Bucks are still chummy, they no longer communicate with Cody.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net recently reported that Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody are now essentially only EVPs by name. Haynes went as far as to say that he’s been told the roles of the EVPs have been “greatly diminished.”

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has contested that report. Meltzer says that the roles of Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson, and Cody have gone unchanged since Dec. 2019. While Khan has played more of a hand with the booking, the EVPs haven’t lost any creative say according to the report.

It’s been said that Tony Khan is rather hands-off when it comes to how the talent gets to the end result of their matches. Khan decides the winners and losers and what direction he wants segments to go in, but the talent is given the freedom to do what they please in order to get there.