News On Producers For Supersized SmackDown

This week’s supersized SmackDown on FS1 featured a number of interesting segments and some King Of The Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament bouts.

Fightful Select has a new report that provides some backstage news. It reveals the names which produced the matches that aired during the show.

According to the site, the Happy Corbin SmackDown segment that featured Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, and Madcap Moss, was produced by Shawn Daivari

Adam Pearce who also makes on-screen appearances as an authority figure was the producer assigned for the Seth Rollins segment hyping up his upcoming Hell In A Cell match against Edge.

The Queen’s Crown semi-final match between Carmella and Zelina Vega had Shane Helms as producer. Vega won this short bout on SmackDown to advance to the finals.

Finally, the King Of The Ring semi-finals between Finn Balor and Sami Zayn was produced by Joseph Park. Balor picked up the victory in this bout.

Joseph Park is best known for his almost 2 decades-long run with Impact Wrestling as Abyss. He signed with WWE as a producer back in 2019. Park also made an on-screen appearance as the statistician for AJ Styles in August.