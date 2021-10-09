News On Upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Crown Jewel Match

It seems that the announced Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel won’t be the concluding bout for their rivalry. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the program between these two heavyweights doesn’t appear to be a one-and-done thing:

“From what we understand, and what makes sense, is this is not a one-and-done program. For one, unless Dwayne Johnson is wrestling Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania, this would appear to be the biggest possible ‘Mania match. So the idea here is to build to a return, whether that means Lesnar wins to build to a rematch or some disputed decision takes place.

Meltzer further noted how there is also the Paul Heyman factor in play. The storyline is teasing that the former ECW owner is working as a double agent and you don’t know which side he will end up on when the time comes. Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE programming after more than a year of absence at SummerSlam. He confronted Roman Reigns who had just beaten John Cena in the main event.

Paul Heyman has been the centerpiece of the storyline between these two. Just last week, Brock Lesnar announced that he had become a free agent thanks to his advocate. WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will have to defend his championship against the Beast at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV. It would be interesting to see which side Heyman picks if it comes to making a choice at the show.