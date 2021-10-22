Friday, October 22, 2021
NJPW & Impact Wrestling Interested In Bronson Reed

By Andrew Ravens
Bronson Reed
Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock)

Former WWE NXT Star Bronson Reed is still on the free agent market, but he is gaining some interest from two promotions – New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling

Fightful Select reported today that NJPW has made a big play for Reed, who is going by his previous moniker of Jonah Rock. Also, the report stated Impact is interested in signing him, but those in the promotion were said to not be confident that he would be making his debut this weekend. 

Impact holds its Bound for Glory pay-per-view event on Saturday night and then TV tapings on Sunday and Monday. 

Reed was let go by WWE earlier this year after his reign ended as North American Champion. He had a 30-day non-compete clause due to him being under an NXT contract so he’s been free and clear to sign with anyone since early last month. 

Before Reed had been released due to budget cuts, the company had him work several dark matches at a time where they were trying out various NXT stars such as Karrion Kross, Shotzi Blackheart, and Teagan Nox before calling them up to the main roster. 

Last week it was revealed that former WWE star Buddy Murphy would be joining the promotion to work on their United States brand.

