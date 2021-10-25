Number 10 Says He ‘Absolutely Hated’ Wearing A Mask On Debut

Preston ‘Number 10’ Vance can now instantly be recognized by his signature mask. Though according to the AEW star, he hated wearing it at first. The Dark Order member recently spoke to Dynamite Download. He talked about things such as being included in the AEW world title eliminator tournament and more.

The former WWE star discussed how he had never wrestled under a mask before joining AEW. Vance explained that this is why he hated wearing it in the promotion. He also claimed that he didn’t understand his character at first:

“When I got signed, I hated the mask, absolutely hated it. I didn’t understand the character, but I wasn’t going to say no, obviously. I didn’t understand. On the Indies, I never wore a mask; I wasn’t this dark creepy person. That’s just not me. I’m like, ‘What the hell am I doing?'”

Number 10 Says He Now Loves The Mask

Preston “Number 10” Vance

Though things have changed significantly since then. Number 10 said it has become another element of his character and he now absolutely loves this part of his persona:

“Now, I absolutely love it. It’s just another element to your image. Now you’re not just a body guy. Whether you’re a heel or babyface, you’re either a real life super hero or a real life villain. It’s really cool.”

Preston Vance continued by mentioning how he loves fan art and lets fans create all his gear. He explained that it keeps people connected to his character.

The Dark Order star wrestled for companies such as MFPW, Evolve and WWE before his AEW signing. He made his first AEW appearance as a member of the faction during the May 5, 2020 episode of AEW Dark that can be seen below.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes