Paul Heyman Reveals His Pick For Brock Lesnar’s Top Rival

Paul Heyman has unveiled his pick for Brock Lesnar‘s ultimate rivalry.

Throughout the years, Brock Lesnar has had some classic rivalries. Some of his matches with Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and John Cena will long be remembered by WWE fans. There’s one man who stands out above all in the mind of Heyman, however.

Paul Heyman Chooses Roman Reigns As Brock Lesnar’s Biggest Adversary

During an interview with SportsKeeda, Heyman explained why he views Roman Reigns as the top rival in the career of Brock Lesnar.

“Roman Reigns because we’ve done multiple WrestleMania main events between the two of them and will most likely do more. This is a really interesting situation. The Undertaker was very simple. History was made. Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

“With John Cena, that was an intense rivalry between the poster boy for WWE, the most heavily hyped sports entertainer on the face of the planet against a former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar. With Roman Reigns, you have a completely different dynamic.”

Lesnar will challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship on Oct. 21. The title match will be featured on the WWE Crown Jewel card in Saudi Arabia.

The story behind Reigns vs. Lesnar this time revolves around Paul Heyman’s allegiance. For years, Heyman served as the advocate for Lesnar. During “The Beast’s” absence, Heyman became the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns. Fans are now left to wonder if Heyman will turn on Reigns or if he’ll stick with “The Tribal Chief.”