Quote: Vince McMahon Is Concerned About AEW

One former WWE on-air talent believes that Vince McMahon does have some concerns over the success of AEW.

AEW emerged in 2019. The promotion held its first TV show on TNT back in October of that year. The debut episode of Dynamite pulled in 1.409 million viewers, blowing away expectations. As of late, the show has been garnering over 1 million viewers each week.

While Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown pull in higher numbers than AEW’s shows, the fact that the promotion has had this much success in just two years can’t be ignored.

During an edition of Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda gave his take on whether or not the Chairman of WWE is concerned over AEW’s emergence.

“As someone who knows Vince personally, do you think he’s truly concerned about AEW now?

“Yes, I think he is. He always wants to be on top. I have seen him demolish and step on a lot of territories around the country and around the world. He wants to be #1. Everybody wants to be #1 whether it’s in their sport, in their career, or owning a company. I definitely think he’s very concerned right now because they’re picking up some good talent. I know Vince. Vince is concerned.”

We recently saw AEW Dynamite top WWE Raw in the key demo two straight weeks. WWE was able to stop the streak from going to three, but it’s been said that many within the company are taking notice. It doesn’t help that Raw also has to contend with Monday Night Football games.

Do you think Vince McMahon has any legit concerns over AEW?