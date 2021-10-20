Raw Key Demo Rating Hits New Record Low

This week’s Crown Jewel go-home episode of Monday Night Raw managed to keep the overall ratings steady but the show saw a big decline in the key demo in face of some tough competition.

The show featuring the Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair women’s championship match in the main event drew an average of 1.593 million viewers per showbuzz daily.

This a small 0.7% increase from last week. The Raw episode featuring Drew McIntyre and Big E facing The Usos in the main event had drawn 1.582 million viewers.

The stat that didn’t go into WWE‘s favor is the key demo rating. The show drew a 0.39 rating representing a total of 510,000 viewers of the 18-49 demographic.

This is a big 7.14% decline in the key demo numbers compared to last week’s episode of the show. The October 11 episode had scored a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demo.

In comparison, last week’s episode of Dynamite that aired on Saturday night drew a total of 727,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating. A week prior on its usual timeslot, the AEW show had drawn a 0.37 rating in the key demo.

A viewership decline was expected for Raw with competition from NFL and MLB games. Though it’s still a concerning figure for officials considering that it’s the lowest key demo rating in the red brand’s history.