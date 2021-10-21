Renee Paquette Recalls The Time Vince McMahon Yelled At Her

Renee Paquette has reflected on the time Vince McMahon gave her an earful.

Paquette once served as a host and commentator for WWE. Fans had long praised Paquette’s work and many were sad to see her leave the promotion in the summer of 2020. It didn’t come as a shock, however. After all, her husband, Jon Moxley, had departed from WWE in 2019. Reports also swirled that Paquette was looking into other ventures.

Renee Paquette Feels The Wrath Of Vince McMahon

Appearing on The MMA Hour, Renee Paquette told Ariel Helwani that McMahon once yelled at her through the headset while she was hosting a panel. Paquette explained what got Vince in a foul mood.

“Tyson Fury was on the show. It was when he was doing his stint in WWE and it was me, Samoa Joe, Booker T, and Beth Phoenix, I believe that’s what the cast was for that crew. I was throwing to a package, ‘Blah, blah, blah, something, something, The Gypsy King Tyson Fury, throw to package.’ And he’s [Vince McMahon] in my ear, he goes, ‘You f*cking ruined it!’ Screaming at me, telling me that I ruined this segment because I did not refer to Tyson Fury as the Lineal Champion. That I referred to him as ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury through the package.”

For those who don’t know, Fury’s nickname is indeed “The Gypsy King.” Whether McMahon actually knew that or simply wanted fans to know Fury was a champion instead is unknown.

What is known is that McMahon felt Paquette was ignoring his rant.

“So he’s yelling at me about this and I’m looking down at my notes, maybe I’m looking to Samoa Joe, taking in this information in my ear but he thinks I’m ignoring him. So, he yells at me again, ‘Do you hear me? Acknowledge that you hear me!’ And he wanted me to look into the camera and be like, ‘Yes sir. I hear you, I understand you, I apologize.'”

Paquette said she had no idea Vince would be so adamant about her wanting to recognize Tyson Fury as the Lineal Champion. After all, the “Lineal” tag doesn’t come with a physical title. At the time, Fury didn’t have an actual world title because he had been stripped of the gold due to inactivity. Thus, he was recognized as a Lineal Champion since he was never beaten for those titles.

