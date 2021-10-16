Report Dismisses Mark Henry’s Claim Of Pac Suffering A Concussion

AEW star Pac reportedly didn’t suffer a concussion as recently as Mark Henry claimed.

Pac competed in the Casino Ladder Match on the second-year anniversary episode of Dynamite. He shared the ring with Jon Moxley, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, and Hangman Page, who was the Joker entrant.

At one point in the match, Pac took a wild bump through a table. Page planted Pac with DeadEye, which was a dangerous-looking spot. Hangman Page ended up winning the match.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry claimed that Pac suffered a concussion just a month and a half before taking the DeadEye spot.

“I would not have had a guy that was injured recently take a big bump off the top of the ladder to the floor on his back,” Henry said about PAC’s big bump in the Casino Ladder match. “I watched PAC, I watched his head snap back and hit the mat and he just had a concussion like a month and a half ago.”

Report Disputes Claim Made By Mark Henry

In an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Pac actually did not suffer a concussion as recently as Henry claimed. The report notes that while Pac has been concussed in the past, it was not a month and a half before the Casino Ladder Match.

Speculation ran rampant about Pac’s absence from the All Out PPV. Pac was supposed to face Andrade El Idolo on the show but visa issues were to blame for the bout being postponed. Some believed that Henry’s concussion story may have been the real answer but if Meltzer’s report is to be believed, that theory can be put to bed.