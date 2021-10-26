Rey Mysterio’s Daughter Aalyah Considering Wrestling Career

Rey Mysterio‘s daughter Aalyah is considering a career in professional wrestling.

The master of the 619 was just interviewed by Scott Fishman for TV Insider. During the discussion, Mysterio revealed that Aalyah is thinking about following in his footsteps.

He supports the idea of her wrestling, but he urged her not to give up on her education.

“Not too long ago, she asked, ‘Dad, what would you say if I wanted to step in the ring?’ I said, ‘As long as you don’t leave your career behind. She wants to join the medical field.”

He continued, “As long as she does that and tries wrestling as a second option, I don’t mind. She always had the curiosity to take a bump, hit the ropes. I said, whenever you want to try it, let me know. I think it’s in the back of her mind. She is very dedicated to her school and education. I’m proud of that right now.”

Aalyah Mysterio in WWE

Aalyah has appeared several times in WWE as a kid and most notably last year. The WWE involved her in the feud with her brother Dominick and Seth Rollins. Aalyah was also in a brief on-screen relationship with Buddy Murphy during the rivalry as well. However, the WWE decided to take her off WWE TV after the feud with Dominick and Rollins ended.

Back in May, Mysterio told Alex McCarthy (TalkSport) that she hadn’t talked to him about becoming a professional wrestler.

“She hasn’t asked the question, but it’s funny you asked me that because my wife, she asked me a couple of days ago, she goes, ‘What would you say if your daughter came at you and said, Dad, I want to become a wrestler?’ I said, ‘I would be the first one to train her, just like I did with Dom!’ She said, ‘No, you wouldn’t,'” said Mysterio. However, he had the same stance: while he would support her, he wanted her to focus on medical school.

Aalyah has gained interest in professional wrestling, but it’s unclear how serious she is to commit. However, it seems she hasn’t closed the door to follow in her father’s footsteps.