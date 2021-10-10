Rey Mysterio Reveals If He Regretted Losing His Mask in WCW

WWE Superstar and WCW legend Rey Mysterio recently appeared on Kurt Angle‘s The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

The former World Heavyweight Champion discussed several topics during his time on the show, including when he lost his mask in WCW and if he ever regrets that happening.

Mysterio confirmed a few years ago that Scott Hall was the one to say he should lose the mask and wrestle for World Championship Wrestling as a babyface without his face covered.

“It all started as a rumor for me to wrestle without the mask and, if I’m not mistaken, Scott Hall was the one that kept on saying ‘you gotta baby face’, ‘you’re a pretty mf’. He goes ‘you don’t need the mask, look that face sells’, so that began to get bigger and bigger and escalated up until Halloween Havoc in 1997 where Eric [Bischoff] had me thinking that I was going to lose the mask that night.” REY MYSTERIO

Many agree that in hindsight it was not a great move by the company, but Rey Mysterio himself thinks it may have actually helped his career.

“I don’t think so, Kurt” Mysterio began when discussing losing his mask back in WCW. “I think when I lost the mask, the next night I faced Kevin Nash, and that’s when the giant killer [storyline] came up.

“Sometimes, I think to myself, if I wouldn’t have lost the mask, would I have had the push that I got against all these bigger guys?

“I don’t know. But because it happened, there was a positive side to it. And that’s when I started working with the bigger guys, which eventually opened up the doors for me in WWE.”