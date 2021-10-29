Riddle: Roman Reigns Wasn’t Happy With ‘Needle-Mover’ Remark

Riddle admits that Roman Reigns was none too pleased with him over a recent remark.

Riddle has been known to ruffle some feathers. We’ve heard reports of stars such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and even Randy Orton at one time take issue with the former UFC fighter. The good news for Riddle is that it appears both Goldberg and Orton are on good terms with him these days. Reigns and Lesnar may be a different story.

Riddle Gets On The Bad Side Of Roman Reigns

Ahead of this year’s WWE Summerslam event, Reigns told Ariel Helwani for BT Sport that he didn’t feel CM Punk was as good or as over as The Rock or John Cena. Riddle responded to this during an interview with Bleacher Report, claiming that Reigns himself isn’t a needle-mover.

Appearing on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, Riddle said Reigns didn’t take too kindly to that comment.

“Well ya know, I’ll do this. I’m trying not to talk too much trash anymore. I don’t wanna upset the higherups. I said something about, I’m not gonna mention an exact name, but he’s a ‘Chief of Tribes.’ I said something about him recently and he wasn’t too happy. Like I said, I’m not saying specific names. That could be anybody, that could be anybody. But he wasn’t happy. I talked some trash about me moving the needle and selling merch, and he didn’t like what I said. I thought it was hilarious but not everybody thinks like me.”

Riddle vs. Brock Lesnar? There’s Still Work To Do

Riddle went on to say that while he’d like to share the ring with Lesnar, he made a promise to Brock that he wouldn’t call him out in the media.

“I still want the match with Brock but I promised him I wouldn’t call him out anymore. He asked me not to a couple of years ago at a Royal Rumble, so I respect your wishes Mr. Beast. I won’t call you out.”

