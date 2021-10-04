Riddle Thinks He Had To Earn The Respect Of Goldberg

Riddle once had beef with Goldberg but it appears the two are chummy now.

Riddle has been known to ruffle some feathers in WWE. In particular, he got on the bad side of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Goldberg wasn’t happy with Riddle’s comments about his in-ring work. Goldberg confronted Riddle backstage during their first run-in.

These days, however, Riddle and Goldberg have buried the hatchet. Here’s what one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions told Ryan Satin about his latest interaction with Goldberg (h/t Alex McCarthy).

Riddle: "I’m pretty sure Goldberg [didn’t like me], he gave me a hug the other day at SummerSlam. There was one time that guy wanted to rip my head off and then you earn a certain level of respect. I think that’s what I had to do." [@ryansatin]



Goldberg out here giving hugs now! — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 4, 2021

Goldberg will return to the ring at WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 21 in Saudi Arabia. He will collide with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. This will be a rematch from their Summerslam showdown back in August, which was won by Lashley.

As for Riddle, he remains in a feud with AJ Styles and Omos. Riddle was without Randy Orton this past week, who reportedly isn’t cleared to compete at the moment.