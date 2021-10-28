ROH Stars React To The Promotion Going On Hiatus In 2022

ROH made the surprising announcement of going dark for the first quarter of 2022 to re-imagine the company. This came after the organization spent a good part of the last couple of years without producing an event due to COVID-19.

Later reports confirmed that the promotion has decided to release all of its contracted wrestlers. The talents who had been part of the company have been reacting to the news ever since.

The reigning ROH world champion Bandido reacted to the announcement on Twitter. He retweeted the official statement from the company and said that he will forever be the most wanted champion:

Danhausen responded to the news by teasing a move to AEW. He produced a GIF similar to the viral video of Cody Rhodes with the camera zooming in on him, to get people talking about his future:

Thank you for everything Dave Honor. https://t.co/RYN1BR0RTB — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) October 27, 2021

“Kingpin” Brian Milonas sent out a statement mentioning how ROH gave him a chance when no one else did. So he is forever grateful for the opportunity.

I heard “no” for 15 years. @ringofhonor was the first big company to look at me and believe I’m good enough. No buts, no caveats. Just that I was wanted on the team. I’m forever grateful no matter where the future takes me. — “Kingpin” Brian Milonas (@brianmilonas) October 27, 2021

Other people who have commented on the development include Broody King, Brian Zane, Jay Lethal, and more. You can check out all the reactions below:

I wouldn’t be me without my time @ringofhonor.



Always grateful ?? — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 28, 2021

Thinking about getting drunk and throwing things out of a window. — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) October 27, 2021

We gon be alright…trust and believe.#Ready #NextChapter — The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) October 27, 2021

There will be a silver lining in all of this. I’ll let you know when I find it. Till then, back to work. For bookings, shows, seminars, etc. email: [email protected] — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) October 27, 2021

Hey everyone!



For those asking about me personally, I l appreciate it! My family and I will be absolutely, 100% OK.



There's just a few more question marks than there were before right now.



I'm going to be radio silent for a bit. Love you all. ? — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) October 27, 2021

My heart breaks ??



???? — World Famous CB/ da’Coldest Brotha (@CheeseburgerROH) October 27, 2021

ROH will culminate this year with the Final Battle PPV in December. They are expected to return with the Supercard of Honor event in April next year.