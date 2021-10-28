ROH Stars React To The Promotion Going On Hiatus In 2022

ROH made the surprising announcement of going dark for the first quarter of 2022 to re-imagine the company. This came after the organization spent a good part of the last couple of years without producing an event due to COVID-19.
Later reports confirmed that the promotion has decided to release all of its contracted wrestlers. The talents who had been part of the company have been reacting to the news ever since.
The reigning ROH world champion Bandido reacted to the announcement on Twitter. He retweeted the official statement from the company and said that he will forever be the most wanted champion:
Danhausen responded to the news by teasing a move to AEW. He produced a GIF similar to the viral video of Cody Rhodes with the camera zooming in on him, to get people talking about his future:
“Kingpin” Brian Milonas sent out a statement mentioning how ROH gave him a chance when no one else did. So he is forever grateful for the opportunity.
Other people who have commented on the development include Broody King, Brian Zane, Jay Lethal, and more. You can check out all the reactions below:
ROH will culminate this year with the Final Battle PPV in December. They are expected to return with the Supercard of Honor event in April next year.