Roman Reigns Reveals One Thing He Misses About The ThunderDome

Roman Reigns is thrilled to be back in front of live crowds but there’s one thing he was quite happy about during the ThunderDome era.

Reigns began his significant character shift while WWE was using the ThunderDome. After being away due to concerns of how COVID-19 could put him at a higher risk due to his history with leukemia, Reigns returned with a new attitude. Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman and became “The Tribal Chief” of WWE.

Despite being the top heel in WWE, Roman Reigns has enjoyed big pops ever since live crowds became the norm once again. That’s because many agree that he’s the best thing going in WWE right now.

Roman Reigns Details One Positive Of ThunderDome Era

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Reigns admitted that avoiding heavy travel and being with his family more often were the best parts of the ThunderDome era.

“I don’t miss travel, man. I don’t miss being on planes. I don’t miss being in the air. The ThunderDome was nice because it was in Orlando for a bit and Tampa, so I would literally get picked up on the bus, head up there, three-and-a-half-hour drive to both, do my stuff and get back on the bus and get back home that night. That process created a silver lining and also being home with my family and my children and my wife. There’s no replacing that. I do not miss travel.”

Reigns went on to say that he doesn’t mind the trips to Saudi Arabia since it’s a one-off and he travels on a private jet. “The Head of the Table” also said that WWE takes “extreme precautions” to ensure that he is safe while traveling.

Reigns is set for a massive WWE Universal Title defense on Oct. 21. He will be colliding with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. The main question going into the match is, who will Paul Heyman ultimately align with? Heyman will have to decide if he is the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns or The Advocate for Brock Lesnar.