Scorpio Sky Believes Jorge Masvidal can Succeed in Pro Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling talent Scorpio Sky thinks MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal has a future in pro wrestling.

The Miami Herald Jim Varsallone spoke with Sky about working alongside Dan Lambert and American Top Team fighters. Sky shared that Masvidal could do it when asked about whom he thinks could make the transition to pro wrestling.

“Jorge Masvidal, he is a pro wrestler. He can do it. He gets it. I kind of talk to him a little bit; even in the fight game is a fan favorite,” said Sky. He continues, He got a little bit of character, he got a lot of swag, and he kicks ass. So that’s what you want.”

He also adds that Paige Van Zant and Junior Dos Santos could have a bright future in pro wrestling.

ATT Fighters Transitioning to Pro Wrestling

Fighters from ATT have been making appearances on AEW alongside ATT Founder Dan Lambert. He made his AEW debut with Jorge Masvidal and UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes on the July 7th episode of AEW Dynamite. Lambert did a promo criticizing AEW fans, and Lance Archer attacked Lance Archer during the episode. Since then, Lambert and ATT fighters like Masvidal joined sides with Sky and Ethan Page‘s tag team called Men of the Year.

The Men of the Year and Dan Lambert are currently feuding with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. The group defeated Jericho and Hager at AEW Rampage Grand Slam on September 25th. The match ended after Sky rolled up Hager for the pin. After the match, ATT fighters, including Masvidal, Dos Santos, and Van Zant, also attacked the losing team.

AEW Reportedly Happy with ATT

ATT fighters and Lambert are reportedly well-liked behind the scenes in AEW. While Sky praised Masvidal and Van Zant, Dos Santos seems to be the stand-out fighter. “…Someone else that might surprise you is Junior Dos Santos. I think he is a wrestling fan and didn’t even know it. He’s been having a lot of fun with us,” said Sky. He also jokingly warned AEW World Champion Kenny Omega that Dos Santos would fight for the title one day.

It’s unclear if Masvidal or other ATT fighters will compete in AEW. However, it seems they have another career in pro wrestling ready for them.