Tessa Blanchard Comments On Being Part of WOW Re-Launch

Tessa Blanchard will be back with the Women of Wrestling (WOW) promotion when it returns to television. The Jeanie Buss-led company has signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS. New episodes are expected to air next fall with historical episodes to run in syndication beginning later this year.

Tessa Blanchard was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight about her return to the company. She noted that she feels blessed to be part of what she believes will be the biggest platform for women’s wrestling in history.

“In my own experiences, professional wrestling has been my life since before I was born,” Blanchard said. “My father, my grandfather, and with that, I followed my passion and it’s taken me all over the world. I’ve gotten to live in different countries, win championship titles all over the world, but now with WOW, this is, without a doubt, the biggest platform for women’s wrestling in history. In history. To be a part of it, it’s a testament that we’re changing the status quo for women’s wrestling, for professional wrestling altogether. It’s such a blessing to be a part of it.”

AJ Mendez, the former AJ Lee from WWE, will also be part of the company. She will serve as an executive producer for the show. AJ will also work as the color commentator. Recently, AJ said “never say never” as it comes to a potential return to the ring with WOW.