The Godfather Recalls Hilarious Elevator Story With Vince McMahon

The Godfather has reflected on a funny moment he had with Vince McMahon.

If there’s one thing wrestlers know about The Godfather, it’s that he loves his marijuana. The man known for conducting the “Ho Train” in the WWF Attitude Era smelled of ganja to the point where The Rock wouldn’t ride with him anymore during their heyday.

The Godfather Shares Hysterical Story Involving Vince McMahon

Appearing on the Generation Of Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather confirmed the story of Vince McMahon seeing him coming out of an elevator with smoke blowing out in full force.

“I love Vince McMahon to death because he has let me be me, and believe me that’s saying a lot. There’s been a lot of incidents like that with Vince but Vince was always cool with me and to this day, maybe not gonna be after today, but I don’t know. He’s always been cool with me, man. But that’s a true story.

“What happened is me and a friend of mine named ‘Big Worm’ who taught me [how to smoke]. In fact, the first time I smoked was with Big Worm. Big Worm would smoke no matter where you were, man. He didn’t care, he’d smoke. He didn’t care if it was the elevator, he didn’t care. So he’s in the elevator just puffin’, chiefin’. The elevator opens up and those four are standing there and Vince is just looking at me and just smoke coming out of the elevator. Vince says, ‘Charles, I think we’ll take the next one.'”

Perhaps The Godfather will be paying a visit to Jim Ross once his cannabis farm is ready.

