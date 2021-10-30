The IInspiration On Where They Got Their Post-WWE Name From

The former IIconics have not only found new names for themselves in Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee but they have changed the name of their team to The IInspiration.

The duo appeared on Impact Press Pass with Gail Kim prior to their Impact debut at Bound For Glory. Among other things, they also revealed where they got the inspiration for their new name.

Jessica McKay gave props to Lee for coming up with the idea, revealing that the former WWE star came up with it after watching the classic movie Bring It On:

“Cassie, I will give props to her. She came up with The IInspiration from ‘Bring It On’ classic film that we’ve all seen a million times. They call themselves inspiration leaders, and she loved that and told me about it. And I was like, that’s amazing.

And it just stuck. It felt like us. And it’s so crazy. Now we say the word inspire 100 times a day, and I never knew that. Of course, now we’re saying the word all the time. So it definitely fits for us.”

The IInspiration was released from WWE back in April this year. They made their Impact Wrestling debut during the Bound For Glory event this past weekend.

The debuting duo challenged Decay for the Impact Knockouts tag team titles on the show and won the championships in their first match for the promotion.

H/T to WrestleZone for the transcribed quotes