The Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance In Saudi Arabia (Video)

The Undertaker has got people talking with his latest public appearance In Saudi Arabia ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV this Thursday.

The dead man donned his iconic gear ahead of the big WWE show. He showed up at the concert of rapper Pitbull for a sold-out event at The Boulevard in Riyadh.

The concert kicks off the 2021 Riyadh Season Festival and The Undertaker introduced the Grammy Award-winner to the audience. You can check out some videos of him at the show below:

What the?



Undertaker flew 15 hours for this…get that check ?????? pic.twitter.com/iBG0kxJdy9 — Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” (@JoshGreshamORG) October 20, 2021

The Undertaker appears at Pitbull concert in Saudi Arabia!



So who’s getting tombstoned at Crown Jewel? Maybe on Goldberg as vindication for the missed spot previously?#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/nWzLmD9Vlk — ???? ? ? (@garyh3k) October 20, 2021

While WWE has not confirmed anything regarding the former world champion, this appearance is obviously stirring up rumors about a potential return for the last outlaw.

The Undertaker was last seen on WWE programming during the Final Farewell segment at last year’s Survivor Series PPV. He has since maintained that he is retired and he won’t be stepping back in the ring for a fight.

Though this doesn’t necessarily mean that the legendary star cannot make a non-wrestling appearance for the promotion. The high-stakes Saudi show seems to be just the place for one such comeback.

Apart from Taker, the Crown Jewel event is expected to feature stars such as Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Here is the final Crown Jewel match card.