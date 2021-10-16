Tony Khan Addresses The Photo That May Have Leaked AEW Full Gear Card

A photo of Tony Khan holding a notebook while at the Jacksonville Jaguars game was published online earlier this week with fans noticing that he had some interesting writing on it.

Fans zoomed in on it and noticed that it had the possible card for this year’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The AEW President talked about this during an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio. He started off by noting that he was doodling in the notebook and was just walking around while not thinking that someone would take photos of him and captured his notes.

“I’m glad it wasn’t anything more personal. It’s funny that people run with assumptions on the internet these days. I’ve seen all these people jumping to conclusions that, ‘oh, that must be the Full Gear card.’”

He continued by noting that it is true that he announced the main event of Full Gear, which is Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Hangman Adam Page.

“I just have notes and have been messing around with different ideas and playing around with stuff. You can even see, it’s scratching around and written in pencil and been erased. I think it’s pretty fortunate because it’s gotten a ton of buzz and has gotten people wondering and people should be wondering. It creates more speculation and now I’ll leave you with more questions than answers.”

The Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13, 2021 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center.