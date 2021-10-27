Tony Khan Doesn’t Want To Make These Mistakes Made by WCW

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival. During the event, Khan spoke about growing AEW’s roster and mistakes WCW made in the past that he doesn’t want AEW to replicate. In particular, Khan feels that WCW burned through big matches and often had unsatisfactory match-endings, such as disqualifications or matches ending with run-ins.

“I think WCW built one of the greatest rosters ever in wrestling, and they were competing with WWF in the ’90s. And I thought one of the mistakes they made is they had so many exciting matches in WCW and it was like week, after week, after week they burned through them,” Khan said. “But not only did they burn through them, there were very unsatisfying conclusions. A lot of them ended in disqualification or something that wouldn’t make me that hungry to watch a rematch.”

Khan has also been very complimentary of WCW in the past. He noted during the interview that it is easy to talk about mistakes made with the benefit of hindsight.

“Despite all of this, I can talk with the benefit of hindsight about the business mistakes WCW made. They also rose to incredible heights and proved that it’s possible for a wrestling company to do this.”

Tony Khan and former WCW President Eric Bischoff have had an up-and-down public relationship. Bischoff has appeared on AEW programming and Khan has been complimentary of Bischoff’s contributions to wrestling in the past. Khan seems to have offended Bischoff recently, however, when he Tweeted that Ted Turner didn’t know “1% about wrestling” than he did. Bischoff has since made several comments critical of Khan and AEW.

I’ve never met Ted Turner. It’s very possible Ted Turner is smarter than me, but he didn’t know 1% of what I know about professional wrestling or WCW would still be on TNT/TBS. @AEW is here to stay, watch #AEWRampage LIVE tonight on TNT or WatchTNT app on your phone or any device https://t.co/eYLCzCiMiQ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 15, 2021

