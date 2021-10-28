Tony Khan On The Falling Rampage Ratings

Tony Khan has been flaunting the AEW ratings for the past few weeks. Though one thing that fans think AEW should be worried about is the falling ratings of Rampage.

The AEW president recently had an interview with Monaco Streaming Film Festival. He continued talking about these metrics and what they mean for his company.

Discussing the viewership ratings of Rampage, Tony explained that their audience is great relative to the time slot and explained how it took them time to build the current audience of Dynamite:

“It took us two years for Dynamite to hit #1 of the week, and it only took us two [week] for Rampage to do that. Our second episode has hit that. It’s a challenge Friday nights at 10 o’ clock to get good viewership.

We’ve seen great audience though, relative to the time slot. We’re still being top in the slot, and I really believe with our fan base, they follow us.” said Tony Khan, “As long as we promote it and keep delivering great matches, they follow us practically everywhere we go because they really love AEW,”

The AEW owner continued by saying that he wants to keep finding ways to give fans great content without oversaturating. He feels that they are in a sweet spot with the amount of wrestling for everyone.

Tony Khan then mentioned the phrase he recently coined in watch your wrestling. He said that he wants people to find what they like and enjoy that.