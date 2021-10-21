Tony Khan Reflects On Meeting Dan Lambert & Jorge Masvidal

AEW founder Tony Khan has taken a look back at how he first met Dan Lambert and Jorge Masvidal.

Dan Lambert runs the renowned American Top Team MMA gym. Masvidal is a UFC fighter who trains at ATT. As of late, we’ve been seeing both Lambert and Masvidal appear on AEW TV. Masvidal has even landed his famous flying knee on Chris Jericho twice.

Tony Khan Was Introduced To Dan Lambert By Jorge Masvidal

During an interview with Z100 New York, Tony Khan discussed how it was Masvidal who introduced him to Lambert.

“The way it happened is, and I’ve never told the whole story before– about a year and a half, a few months before the pandemic, in the beginning of 2020, I had dinner with [Jorge] Masvidal in Miami and we just talked business,” Khan revealed. “We had a great talk, and then they told me, ‘American Top Team, Dan Lambert, have you heard of him?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, from Impact? He was Bobby Lashley’s manager in Impact. He did a really nice job,’ and they said, ‘He’s a huge fan in real life. And that’s the deal, he’s the biggest wrestling fan.’ I was like, ‘Oh, really? He’s pretty good, with a good personality. I’d love to meet him sometime,’ and they’re like, ‘Do you want to meet him right now?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, have him come over and hang out.’ So he came over to where we were having dinner. Fastest friends ever.”

Khan went on to say that he and Lambert became good friends. The AEW boss praised ATT’s leader for his love and knowledge of the wrestling business.

Lambert currently manages The Men of the Year, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. The team has two victories over The Inner Circle and is trying to make it three in a row. The Inner Circle has issued a 10-man tag team match challenge to The Men of The Year and ATT.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes