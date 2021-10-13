Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Tony Khan Takes Aim At WWE: Monday Night Raw ‘Sucked’

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Tony Khan
Tony Khan

AEW head honcho Tony Khan has hurled quite the shot at WWE.

Khan finds himself in an interesting situation. A scheduling conflict with the MLB playoffs has forced WWE to move SmackDown to FOX Sports 1 on Oct. 15. SmackDown usually airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Friday nights, while AEW Rampage begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Things are a little different this week. SmackDown will now be running an extra half-hour and WWE is bringing the big guns. Brock Lesnar has been advertised for the show as well as a match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

Speaking to Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan said he expects Rampage to be a better show than SmackDown on Oct. 15 since Raw “sucked.”

“On Friday, they’re doing a half-hour head-to-head with Rampage, which is new. I put my show on consciously after SmackDown knowing there is a huge audience of people that watch that show and a lot of people are going to watch Rampage, which has been a hit for TNT. They’re literally going to do a half-hour head-to-head, that’s fine. We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying for sure we’ll win and maybe the odds are against us in some ways, but we’re going to do the better show, I know. If you don’t believe me, watch the go-home show [Raw] they did last night because it sucked.”

AEW has also been building interest with their Rampage show. The promotion has even announced a “Buy In” preshow, which will be free on YouTube beginning at 9 p.m. ET. On the preshow, Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki.

As for the Rampage show airing live on TNT, it’ll feature CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal, The Men Of The Year & Junior dos Santos vs. The Inner Circle, and Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny.

ViaFightful

