Tony Khan Wanted To Bring In WCW Veteran For An AEW Show

Tony Khan apparently wanted to bring in former WCW star and pro wrestling veteran Ultimo Dragon for an appearance during the early days of All Elite Wrestling.

Both the Japanese wrestling star and his WCW manager Sonny Onoo recently made an appearance on Perched on the Top Rope podcast where they talked about a number of different things.

During the talk, Onoo revealed that the AEW president had inquired about booking Ultimo Dragon for an AEW show before the promotion made its debut on TNT:

“Before the AEW started on Turner network, I did get a call directly from Tony Khan. I spoke with him, and he wanted to have Ultimo Dragon on the show or one of their promotional shows in Florida,

I forget the name of it, but it was a computer convention type of show. He wanted to know what the details were, but briefly, what I can tell; it was a one-time shot,”

Explaining why the appearance didn’t happen, Sonny Onoo revealed that the former WCW star was getting ready to go back to Japan for Dragon Gate. The AEW appearance conflicted with his schedule.

Tony Khan has brought in a number of former WCW stars for various AEW appearances since the inception of the company. The list includes names such as Juventud Guerrera and more.