Tony Khan: “We’re About To Enter Another Golden Era For Professional Wrestling”

AEW President Tony Khan believes that wrestling is on the cusp of another golden era. He spoke recently with DAZN and mentioned that “All Out” was AEW’s Bash at the Beach 96 moment, and the future is looking bright.

“I think wrestling fans should strap in for a big ride,” stated Khan. “We’re not there yet but I feel it’s close. Things are happening and I don’t think it’s going to be too long before wrestling fans are going to feel what I felt in the late 1990’s when WWE and WCW went at trying to provide the best entertainment possible.”

There is some debate to be had as to when the true “Golden Age” of professional wrestling was. Some will say the Hulkamania boom of the 1980s that coincided with an exciting period for Jim Crockett Promotions, Ric Flair and the 4 Horsemen. Others will say it was the late 90s when WWF and WCW were competing with each other on Monday nights. Going back even farther, others will say the 1950s when television sets became more common in households and wrestling was featured prominently.

“I feel like we’ve come so far in the brief time we’ve been around but there’s still a lot more to come and that’s what we are trying to work on all of the time,” Khan continued. “We arrived with some short-term goals relating to talent and TV deals, and now we can aim bigger because we still have a lot to achieve.”

Twitter’s the child of the boards/chat rooms that thrived during the 90s wrestling war; part of my business plan is recreating that competitive spirit while avoiding WCW’s errors, which is why I pace/don’t blow thru matches. @AEW has many years’ worth of big matches up my sleeve. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021

Do you believe Tony Khan is correct? Are we about to enter another Golden Age of professional wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below. AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown will go head-to-head (for 30 minutes anyway) next Friday night. Khan commented on this in the below Tweets:

If I’m not sweating it, you shouldn’t be either. This is what sports are about, set a goal & try your best. We’ve got a great #AEWRampage card Friday + big Dynamite matches Saturday. I expect to do well, but regardless of next Friday’s stats, it’ll be a great weekend for the fans — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021

Dude, people online were absolutely furious over that in 98. Eric already had crazy online heat before that too. I’ll never take it that far; I’ve never claimed I could physically best Vince, I just think AEW can put on a better wrestling show than them & I want people to know it — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021