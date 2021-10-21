Tyler Breeze On His First Reaction To WWE Release

A lot of people get startled or go blank when they receive the call from WWE about their release, but it wasn’t the case for former NXT star Tyler Breeze when he was released in June this year. The prince pretty has previously discussed how he started preparing for life after WWE the day he got hired by the promotion. He said that he wanted to have the freedom to say no to a contract extension.

He revealed his immediate reaction to the call during a recent interview on The Danger Zone podcast. Breeze claimed that he was actually surprised it didn’t happen earlier:

“I was surprised didn’t happen earlier. I was very lucky it didn’t happen earlier. So when it happened, I just went, okay, what can we do now? Now we have options of what we can do. I don’t have to do anything, but what can I do? And then I started having fun with it to where it was like, okay, I could do this, and this, and this, and this, and this and this. Great, awesome. Away we go. Next chapter.”

The former WWE star discussed how some people take it worse than he did because they either haven’t prepared for their release or they haven’t been with the promotion for a long time. Apart from this, Tyler Breeze also discussed his wrestling training. He explained how his trainer Lance Storm not only taught them how to wrestle safely but also gave them knowledge of things such as taxes and managing your money.