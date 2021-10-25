Tyler Breeze On Which AEW Debut Sparked Back His Love For Wrestling

Tyler Breeze had soured on wrestling a little bit after having to compete in front of no fans during the pandemic, but a major AEW debut reignited his love for the sport.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Into The Danger Zone podcast. He mentioned how they do this for the entertainment of people and claimed that the lack of crowd had soured him.

Breeze then talked about Adam Cole‘s AEW debut during the All Out PPV. He explained how hearing people go nuts for it sparked his love for wrestling again:

“What kind of sparked it again was watching [Adam] Cole debut on AEW. When he came out, dude, hearing people go nuts and people go crazy and everything else, I went, ‘Oh, that’s why we do this.’”

Tyler Breeze also talked about his release from WWE during the interview and the former NXT star revealed his immediate reaction to getting the call.

Da Party was a WWE group consisting of Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, and Cesaro alongside prince pretty. Cole has previously claimed that leaving the gaming group was the hardest part of his WWE departure.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes