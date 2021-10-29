Update On AEW-Impact Wrestling Relationship

Christian Cage lost the Impact Wrestling World Championship at Bound For Glory. He is not expected to receive a rematch for the title either. AEW wrestlers have not been taking part in recent Impact tapings and Impact talent have not been at recent AEW shows either.

As for if the relationship between AEW & Impact is finished, a representative from Impact spoke to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and noted that the door is still open to work together. The plan had always been to conclude the storyline of an AEW wrestler holding the Impact title at Bound For Glory, however.

“It’s getting talked about like that but not quite accurate,” the source said addressing rumors the relationship between the two companies was done. “Cage dropping the title at BFG was the end of the story that started last December. That was the plan since the spring. Door is open to do more but nothing planned for short-term.”

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) had frequently been appearing as members of the Elite on AEW programming. They have not been on AEW programming recently, however. It is not clear if they will be returning to AEW or not.

“Tony Khan didn’t comment on whether they would be brought back when asked,” wrote Dave Meltzer regarding the Good Brothers.