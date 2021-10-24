Watch The IInspiration Make Their Impact Debut At Bound For Glory

The IInspiration has finally arrived at Impact Wrestling and the duo has picked up a big win in their debut match at the Bound For Glory event.

The promotion had announced that the former WWE stars will be making their debut for the company during their biggest show of the year. They had confirmed that the former IIconics will face Decay for the knockouts tag team titles.

The female stars then opened the show. They walked out to Harley Cameron singing The IInspiration’s theme song for the pair’s first entrance in the company:

I am catching Bound for Glory sometime later but THE IINSPIRATION ARE CHAMPIONS AGAIN!!!



THE IINSPIRATION ARE CHAMPIONS AGAIN!!! All is right in the world!

The two introduced each other by their new names and claimed that they are here to inspire people. The tag team did their signature pose before kicking off the championship match.

The ending of the bout saw all four competitors getting in on the action. Havok hit a choke bomb on Jessie McKay and a forearm to Cassie Lee.

Though Lee managed to fight off both the opponents and sent Rosemary on the floor. The IInspiration sent Havok into the corner a couple of times and then into the ring post outside.

Rosemary got up to send McKay back into the ring but Lee tagged herself in. Lee delivered a big knee to Rosemary and hit a neckbreaker on her opponent to pick up the victory for her team.

There is no word yet on the length of their contract with Impact Wrestling. Although the championship win suggests that The IInspiration is here to stay.