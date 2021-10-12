Which Stars Advanced In King Of The Ring And Queen’s Crown Matches On Raw

Tonight’s episode of Raw featured 4 first-round King Of The Ring and Queen’s crown matches. The show saw a few interesting names advancing in the tournament.

The first match of the night saw New Day member Xavier Woods competing against Ricochet. Towards the ending of the bout, Woods got out of the ring to take a breather but Ricochet followed him outside.

The One and Only delivered a suicide dive sending Woods into the barriers. Though Woods managed to sidestep a second suicide dive attempt from his opponent, sending Ricochet into the barriers instead.

Xavier Woods then brought Ricochet back into the ring. He delivered a top rope elbow to his opponent and then pinned him to win and advance into the King Of The Ring.

The second qualifying match on Raw saw Shayna Baszler facing Dana Brooke. This match was once again not too long. It saw Baszler picking up a quick victory.

The second King Of The Ring tournament match of the night saw Jinder Mahal taking on Woods’ New Day partner Kofi Kingston. Mahal won this bout after some interference from Veer and Shanky.

The final first-round match of the night saw Doudrop facing Natalya. The ending of this bout saw Natalya trying to lock in the sharpshooter but Doudrop managed to fight it off. She then rolled Natalya for the win.

Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal will now meet in the semi-finals of the King Of The Ring tournament. Doudrop on the other hand will face Shayna Baszler.