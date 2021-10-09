WWE Caused MLW Streaming Deal To Get Nixed (Report)

WWE had a negative reaction to a streaming deal that MLW was trying to secure and reportedly had a part in getting the deal nixed.

Fightful Select reported today that Major League Wrestling was working on a deal with the Tubi streaming service, which is owned by FOX. The plan was to announce the deal publicly in August, but WWE learned about it before the contract was signed and a source close to FOX stated WWE did not respond favorably to the deal.

Because of WWE’s response to the deal, it was put into question and WWE, as well as FOX, nixed the streaming deal. A comment from WWE, MLW, and FOX was not made. While MLW had archived content on Tubi at one time, it appears they are no longer on the service.

Speaking of streaming services, it has been previously reported FOX wasn’t happy with NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service being promoted on their network. One source stated that FOX wanted to pay for the rights to WWE pay-per-views to turn the tables with the idea of putting WWE programming on Tubi.

It was reiterated by FOX sources that while there were some in the company who likely shared that same frustration, they were happy to help promote major events on FOX platforms. The reason for that is due to them thinking that what is “good for the goose is good for the gander.”

A source at Peacock stated WWE’s performance on the streaming service appears to be exceptional and more eyes on WWE pay-per-view events than ever before.