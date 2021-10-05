WWE Draft Night 2 Results: All On Air Draft Picks

WWE Draft continued on this week’s episode of Raw. The show saw some changes that were expected after last Friday’s SmackDown and a couple of surprises as well.

After the Raw women’s champion Charlotte Flair was drafted to the blue brand, many believed Becky Lynch will be shifted to Raw to balance the star power, and this change was made official with the very first draft pick of the night.

The WWE Draft brought in some unexpected changes for the second night of the event as well, such as the former Universal champion Finn Balor being moved to Raw or Sheamus being picked up by SmackDown.

Though probably the biggest surprise of the night was Raw picking 2020 Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson to join the red roster in the final round of the draft.

WWE Draft Night 2 Result: All Draft Picks Made On Air

A total of 24 picks were made on air during the WWE Draft on this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the night 2 draft picks below:

Raw Picks:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins

United States Champion Damian Priest

AJ Styles and Omos

Kevin Owens

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Finn Balor

Karrion Kross

Alexa Bliss

Carmella

Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson

SmackDown Picks:

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Sasha Banks

Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Sheamus

Shayna Baszler

Xia Li

The Viking Raiders

Ricochet

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza

Cesaro

Ridge Holland

Sami Zayn

You can check out the Draft picks from night 1 here and the additional picks announced after SmackDown here.