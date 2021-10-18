WWE Set To Air Retro Raw Episode In Early 2022 (Report)

It looks like Monday Night Raw is going old school once again.

WWE has had its share of retro Raw episodes. Back in Nov. 2010, the company held its first Retro Raw episode. They also had throwback episodes in March 2013 and Jan. 2014. The company hasn’t had a Retro Raw episode in about eight years.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reports that WWE is bringing back the old school feel for another special ‘Retro Raw’ episode scheduled for January 2022.

There is currently no word on where the 2022 Retro Raw episode will take place, but more details are expected to be unveiled as we get closer to the new year.

Zarian has been on point with his insider news this year, so you can take this rumor with a high degree of confidence.

If past old-school Raw episodes are any indication, fans can expect some throwback graphics as well as a slew of legends making appearances throughout the Retro Raw edition.

What surprises are you hoping to see when Retro Raw makes its return?