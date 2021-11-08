Angelo Mosca Sr. Has Passed Away at 84

Legendary pro wrestler Angelo Mosca Sr. passed away on Saturday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 84 years old.

“King Kong” Mosca was a top heel in the World Wrestling Federation during the early 1980’s. He feuded with WWF Champion Bob Backlund as well as Pat Patterson.

His wife Helen posted the following on her Facebook Page over the weekend:

“It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing on November 6, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s,” she wrote.

“Angelo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to so many. Angelo was 84 years old. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time. More details will be shared when arrangements have been made.”

Mosca is considered a Canadian sports icon. In addition to his pro wrestling career, he is a Hall of Fame football player. He is a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.

